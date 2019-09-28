 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
'The Welsh Wrecking Machine': John Phillips grabs first UFC win with 14-second KO in Copenhagen (VIDEO)

Published time: 28 Sep, 2019 19:18
© Twitter / @UFCEurope
Former boxer-turned-mixed martial artist John Phillips finally scored his first UFC win at the fourth time of asking, but he wasted absolutely no time at UFC Copenhagen as he knocked out Alen Amedovski in just 14 seconds.

Phillips had lost each of his three previous octagon appearances, leading to worries about his UFC future. But the jovial Welshman, whose knockout punch power has earned him a loyal fanbase back in Wales, was given another opportunity to register his first win against Amedovski in Copenhagen.

Phillips stunned Amedovski with a big left as the pair engaged in a wild striking exchange.

But those situations are exactly where Phillips thrives, and the heavy-handed Welshman connected with another huge left that sent Amedovski crashing to the canvas.

It gave an elated Phillips his first knockout win and marked the culmination of a journey that saw him living in a mobile home, without electricity, outside of Dublin gym SBG.

So it will have come as little surprise that "The Welsh Wrecking Machine" declared the day as the "best day of my life so far" 

