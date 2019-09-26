French club Nice launch disciplinary proceedings after teenager admits to stealing teammate's $75K watch

OGC Nice player Lamine Diaby Fadiga has apologized to the club, his teammates and coach Patrick Vieira after admitting to stealing teammate Kasper Dolberg's $75,000 watch from the team's dressing room, per reports from France.

Dolberg discovered his watch was missing on September 16 and alerted authorities and, as of Thursday morning, the timepiece had still not been recovered.

However, reports from France state that Dolberg's 18-year-old teammate Lamine Diaby Fadiga was responsible for the theft - an accusation which was apparently confirmed when the teenager met with club officials.

No sanctions have yet been announced for Diaby but reports suggest that he is in danger of having his contract with the French team terminated. Dolberg, meanwhile, joined the team in a $22 million move from Ajax during the summer.

Diaby has been a member of the club since he was 13 years old and has represented France at various underage levels and is considered to be among the finest recent graduates of the club's academy.

The club was recently taken over by Britain's richest man, Jim Ratliffe, who immediately began an overhaul of the club's playing squad, of which Dolberg's signing was a part. However, it remains to be seen if Diaby will remain a part of the Ligue 1 side's rebuild.

Diaby has reportedly apologized for the incident and vowed to reimburse any costs that Dolberg may have accrued as a result of the incident.