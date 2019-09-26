 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

French club Nice launch disciplinary proceedings after teenager admits to stealing teammate's $75K watch

Published time: 26 Sep, 2019 18:14
Get short URL
French club Nice launch disciplinary proceedings after teenager admits to stealing teammate's $75K watch
Nice star Kasper Dolberg, whose watch was stolen. © Global Look Press via ZUMA Press
OGC Nice player Lamine Diaby Fadiga has apologized to the club, his teammates and coach Patrick Vieira after admitting to stealing teammate Kasper Dolberg's $75,000 watch from the team's dressing room, per reports from France.

Dolberg discovered his watch was missing on September 16 and alerted authorities and, as of Thursday morning, the timepiece had still not been recovered. 

Also on rt.com FIFA clears up why Salah votes not counted for best player award

However, reports from France state that Dolberg's 18-year-old teammate Lamine Diaby Fadiga was responsible for the theft - an accusation which was apparently confirmed when the teenager met with club officials. 

No sanctions have yet been announced for Diaby but reports suggest that he is in danger of having his contract with the French team terminated. Dolberg, meanwhile, joined the team in a $22 million move from Ajax during the summer.

Diaby has been a member of the club since he was 13 years old and has represented France at various underage levels and is considered to be among the finest recent graduates of the club's academy. 

The club was recently taken over by Britain's richest man, Jim Ratliffe, who immediately began an overhaul of the club's playing squad, of which Dolberg's signing was a part. However, it remains to be seen if Diaby will remain a part of the Ligue 1 side's rebuild. 

Diaby has reportedly apologized for the incident and vowed to reimburse any costs that Dolberg may have accrued as a result of the incident. 

Also on rt.com Barcelona fined just €300 for 'irregularities' in Griezmann transfer from Atletico

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies