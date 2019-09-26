23 Slams but '20 more years' to come: US tennis star Serena Williams turns 38

US tennis legend and one of the most renowned players on the women’s tour, Serena Williams, turns 38 today and is proving that she is in better shape than at the beginning of her career.

The former world number one, who is eyeing her 24th Grand Slam to equal Margaret Court’s record, recently said that she has no plans to retire and joked that she will finish her career “in 20 years.”

Appearing on Advertising Week in New York, Williams stressed that she intends to “transfer out, you know, in 20 years. Not anytime soon,” triggering thunderous applause from the audience.

Williams made her professional debut in 1995 after being granted a wild-card entry to the Bell Challenge in Quebec, where she lost in two straight sets to then-18-year-old compatriot Annie Miller.

At that time nobody could have predicted that the 14-year-old girl who managed to win just two games in her career-opening clash would become one of the brightest stars of tennis.

September 26, 1981 — Tennis legend Serena Williams born in Michigan. pic.twitter.com/GVmsKTw83c — MoorInfo (@MoorInformation) September 26, 2019

During her illustrious sporting career spanning over 24 years Williams has claimed 23 major singles titles, including a record-breaking 13 Grand Slams on hard court, the most by any male or female player of the Open era.

Along with prestigious Grand Slams Williams has taken four Olympic gold medals: three in the doubles event and one in the women’s singles, at the 2012 summer Games in London.

However, her dream of taking a record-tying 24th Grand Slam has remained unreachable, as she lost four major finals since returning to the circuit after the birth of her daughter.

Her recent attempt to achieve the coveted goal failed at the hands of Canadian sensation Bianca Andreescu, who beat Williams in straight sets at the US Open final.

Williams’ next shot at glory will be taken in January as she will attempt to finally grab the missing trophy, at the Australian Open in Melbourne.