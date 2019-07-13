 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Mediocre white men’: Mockery as poll says 12% of men think they could win point off Serena Williams

Published time: 13 Jul, 2019 12:55 Edited time: 13 Jul, 2019 13:08
© Global Look Press via ZUMA Press
Twitter users have mocked "mediocre white men" after a survey showed how many people think they could win a point off US legend Serena Williams if they faced her in a game of tennis.

Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam winner, faces Simona Halep of Romania on Saturday as the US ace bids to equal the all-time record for Major titles.

And as Williams prepares to take to Centre Court at the All England Club, a YouGov poll has revealed how many men and women think they could claim a point from the 37-year-old serial winner if they met her on court.       

According to the poll, 12 percent of men (1 in 8) thought they could win at least one point from the veteran ace. That compared with just 3 percent of women.

The results of the survey met with mixed reaction, with some Twitter users claiming it showed the delusions of "mediocre white men."

Others appeared confused as to what "taking a point" off Williams actually meant and whether the parameters applied to a single game of tennis or a longer match. Some felt that their best chance would be if Williams double-faulted during the hypothetical encounter.

Williams will be in real-life action when she takes to the court against Halep at SW19 at 2pm local time on Saturday.  

