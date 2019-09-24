 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
St. Petersburg confirmed as host of 2021 Champions League final

Published time: 24 Sep, 2019 18:00 Edited time: 24 Sep, 2019 18:03
The Russian city of St. Petersburg will host next season’s Champions League final, UEFA has confirmed.

The European club football showpiece will be held at the 68,000-seater Gazprom Arena, and will be the second time Russia has held the event after the 2008 final between Manchester United and Chelsea at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium.

The stadium, which boasts a stunning design likened to a spaceship, stands on St. Petersburg’s Krestovsky Island, and held games at last summer’s football World Cup. It is the home of Russian Premier League team Zenit.

UEFA also announced that Munich’s Allianz Arena would host the final in 2022, while London’s iconic Wembley Stadium will be the venue for the final in 2023.

