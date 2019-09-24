St. Petersburg confirmed as host of 2021 Champions League final

The Russian city of St. Petersburg will host next season’s Champions League final, UEFA has confirmed.

The European club football showpiece will be held at the 68,000-seater Gazprom Arena, and will be the second time Russia has held the event after the 2008 final between Manchester United and Chelsea at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium.

The stadium, which boasts a stunning design likened to a spaceship, stands on St. Petersburg’s Krestovsky Island, and held games at last summer’s football World Cup. It is the home of Russian Premier League team Zenit.

📍 The 2021 UEFA @ChampionsLeague final will be held at the St Petersburg Stadium, Russia.#UEFAExCopic.twitter.com/GKpFTXBfVx — UEFA (@UEFA) September 24, 2019

UEFA also announced that Munich’s Allianz Arena would host the final in 2022, while London’s iconic Wembley Stadium will be the venue for the final in 2023.