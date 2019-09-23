 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
'I'll be there for you!' NFL's Cleveland Browns recreate iconic 'Friends' opening credits (VIDEO)

Published time: 23 Sep, 2019 15:21 Edited time: 23 Sep, 2019 15:43
© YouTube / Cleveland Browns
NFL team the Cleveland Browns has a team packed with big characters and, ahead of their clash with the Los Angeles Rams this past weekend, some of them recreated the famous fountain-based opening to the US hit TV comedy 'Friends'.

Jarvis Landry, Odell Beckham Jr, Joel Bitonio, Damarious Randall, Denzel Ward and JC Tretter collaborated at the Browns' training facility to shoot a special recreation of the opening credits at the start of the hit US show.

The fountain seen in the original show was not present, but the Browns got creative and instead used a set of ice baths, plus a pitch sprinkler, to recreate a similar effect.

They procured a sofa similar to the one used on the show, however, and even found a floor-standing lamp that closely resembled the one that was switched off to mark the end of the credits.

The finished product looked pretty good, as the six stars joked around in front of the "fountain", similar to 'Friends' stars Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, Courtney Cox, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow.

The six Browns stars showed that team spirit within the Cleveland team is certainly high. But unfortunately, while they may all be 'Friends', they weren't able to get the win they hoped for on Sunday night, as they were defeated 20-13 by last year's reigning NFC champions, the Rams.

