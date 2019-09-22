'I'd marry her right now': Nick Kyrgios thrown off-form by 'hot chick' in the crowd at Laver Cup (VIDEO)

Controversial Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios admitted being put off his form by an attractive fan in the stands as he lost to Roger Federer at the Laver Cup in Switzerland.

Kyrgios was representing Team World in the Laver Cup in Switzerland, where he was up against Grand Slam legend Roger Federer. And things seemed to be going well for the Aussie after he claimed the opening set 7-6 on a tiebreak.

But, after the third game in the second set, Kyrgios appeared to lose his form and his concentration as he dropped the game to the Swiss superstar.

And, when he returned to his chair during the changeover, he revealed to his team the cause of his sudden loss in form.

"I lost concentration," he said.

"I saw a real hot chick in the crowd. Like, I'm being genuinely honest, I'd marry her right now. Right now!"

Not sure that's a valid excuse, Nick Kyrgios 😳 pic.twitter.com/ghbuWKWkWj — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) September 21, 2019

After being stunned by a beautiful fan, Kyrgios was unable to return to the imperious form that saw him take the first set as Federer battle back into the contest to claim victory 6-7, 7-6, 10-7.