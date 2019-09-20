Khabib turns 31: Celebrating UFC champion 'The Eagle's' MMA impact in numbers

Few fighters have had as big an impact on mixed martial arts as Khabib Nurmagomedov and on the anniversary of his birth, RT Sport takes a look at some of the UFC lightweight champion's achievements inside and out of the cage.

His career ledger reads more like a list of victims. Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor and Al Iaquinta, Khabib's three most recent opponents, all talked up a good game but when all was said in done, they represented little more than another notch in the 'win' column.

What separates Khabib from his competition is the apparent ease in which he slowly suffocates his opponents. There is no mystery as to what Nurmagomedov wants to do in the cage. He sometimes even tells his opponents in advance. Nonetheless, few fighters seem capable of putting up anything even resembling a challenge to the undefeated fighter as he continues to amass victories and records in his fight career.

And, on the anniversary of his birth, below are some of Khabib Nurmagomedov's most notable numbers.

31 - The number of candles on Khabib's birthday cake today, or perhaps his tiramisu.

28 - The number of consecutive wins without defeat on Khabib's professional record. It is the longest winning streak in top level mixed martial arts history.

11 - The number of years in which Khabib has been a professional mixed martial artist.

7 - The number of years in which Khabib has been signed to the UFC.

2.4 million - The number of pay-per-view sales of the UFC 229 card which was headlined by Khabib and Conor McGregor.

70 - The number of significant strikes Khabib landed in his four-round fight with McGregor.

10 - The number of submissions that the Russian fighter has achieved in his career, the same number as the amount of knockout victories he has.

16.9 million - The amount of followers Khabib has on Instagram, making him the most followed Russian figure on the social media platform.

3 - The number of UFC events headlined by Khabib.

45% - The percentage of Khabib's successful takedown attempts, prior to his recent fight with Dustin Poirier.

2 - The number of weight classes in which Khabib has competed, having fought at welterweight no less than 10 times.

2 - The number of times Khabib has leapt from the cage immediately following his last two victories.

1 - As you will no doubt agree, there is only one Khabib Nurmagomedov.