Bumping into Beckham: UFC champ Khabib meets England legend at PSG-Real Champions League game

Russian UFC champ Khabib Nurmagomedov added English football icon David Beckham to his list of celebrity encounters as the pair bumped into each other at the Champions League game between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

Football-mad Khabib and former England skipper Beckham were both in Paris to watch the blockbuster opening group stage game between the pair.

Khabib shared some live footage of the action from the stands with his nearly 17 million Instagram followers, and also showed a picture of himself with a suited Beckham.

“Legendary @davidbeckham,” the fighter captioned the pic.

Beckham played for both PSG and Real during his career, and social media users were quick to speculate that he might be in town for a scouting mission for players before he opens his new MLS franchise, Inter Miami.

David Beckham’s European scouting tour continues at PSG vs Real Madrid. 🧐



Which players could he be looking at today as potential Inter Miami reinforcements? #InterMiamiCF#MLS#UCLpic.twitter.com/NLnHBtkNLA — Franco Panizo (@FrancoPanizo) September 18, 2019

Nurmagomedov has been seen at PSG games before, notably meeting Hollywood megastar Leonardo DiCaprio at the team’s Champions League match with Liverpool last season.

The unbeaten UFC champ later said the pair had gone out to dinner together, discussing tips on dealing with fame.

Wednesday night's game in Paris finished 3-0 to the home team, thanks to a double from Angel Di Maria and a late strike from Thomas Meunier.

It was a comfortable win for the home team against Zidane's Real despite PSG missing the suspended Neymar and injured pair Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani.