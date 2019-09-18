Home comforts: Octagon return for rising Russian UFC star Zabit switched to Moscow

Zabit Magomedsharipov, one of the most highly-touted prospects in the UFC's 145lb division, will now meet Calvin Kattar in Moscow after their initial bout was delayed due to an infection suffered by the Russian.

The two featherweight prospects were initially set to meet on October 18 in Boston in what would have been a hometown encounter for Massachusetts native Kattar, but that advantage has swung the other way as an infection to Magomedsharipov has mandated the fight be moved close to his own backyard in the Russian capital.

Magomedsharipov is considered by many to be a future champion in the UFC's featherweight fold. He is undefeated through his first five fights with the organization to take his professional record to an impressive 17-1, but in Kattar he will face the sternest test yet of his championship mettle.

Kattar, who is 20-3 in his professional career, has tasted defeat once in his five-fight spell in the UFC - a split decision loss to Renato Moicano, but his victories against Chris Fishgold, Andre Fili and, most recently, against Ricardo Lamas have signposted the American as a one to watch.

Magomedsharipov, meanwhile, has been imperious in his UFC tenure. He last fought in March when he outpointed veteran slugger Jeremy Stephens but Kattar is touted to represent the toughest single test of the Russian fighter's career to date - even if home field advantage no longer applies for Kattar.

"Unfortunately, my opponent is unable to compete for 10/18 but has agreed to fight me on his turf Russia on 11/9," Kattar wrote on Instagram.

"Everyone who did already purchase tickets is still in for a great show, as many of the best that New England MMA has to offer will be competing. Then tune in on 11/9 when I go to Russia to give you the fight you already paid to see."

The November card represents the UFC's second trip to Moscow and the third card to be held in Russia after their promotional debut in St. Petersburg in April. It will take place in the CSKA Arena on November 9 and is currently scheduled to be headlined by a heavyweight bout between former UFC champion Junior Dos Santos and Russian heavyweight Alexander Volkov.