Poirier UFC shirt worn by Khabib raises $100K for charity

The T-shirt bearing the name of Dustin Poirier and worn by rival Khabib Nurmagomedov following their UFC lightweight title unification fight in Abu Dhabi has been sold for $100,000, with the proceeds going to charity.

Nurmagomedov defeated interim champ Poirier at UFC 242 in the UAE capital on September 7, and after the bout the pair donned T-shirts bearing each other’s name as a mark of respect.

Nurmagomedov vowed to auction his off to help Poirier’s ‘The Good Fight’ charity.

The Dagestani fighter’s father and trainer Abdulmanap recently said the garment had been sold “for a high price,” and Poirier has now revealed to MMA Junkie that it went for $100,000.

The funds will be used to build water wells and repair water supplies at an orphanage and school in Uganda.

Poirier told the outlet: “It’s great because it’s going to help a lot of people. I’m proud of that. I appreciate them helping out the charity. It’s been growing and I’m very grateful for that.”