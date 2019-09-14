 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Liverpool show signs of title-winning quality in Newcastle win

Published time: 14 Sep, 2019 16:38
© AFP / Paul Ellis
Liverpool's come-from-behind 3-1 win over Newcastle United at Anfield showed there are plenty of reasons for Jurgen Klopp to be particularly pleased with what he saw in Saturday's early kick-off match.

Jetro Williams' rocket stunned Anfield as the Toon took a shock early lead after just seven minutes. But while some goals can critically be attributed to defensive shakiness or poor marking assignments at set-pieces, this strike was simply a bolt from the blue. In short, nothing to be overly concerned about.

What Klopp would have been looking for – and expecting – from his team was a response, and he got one. Despite a spell of scrappy, mistake-ridden football that led to some consternation in the stands, the Reds kept plugging away and kept believing in their approach.

It paid off in the 28th minute when Andrew Robertson set up Sadio Mane, who netted the equalizer in fine style. Roberto Firmino then set up Mane for his second to complete the turnaround before halftime.

Mo Salah added a third in the second half to put a bow on Liverpool's comeback win, but it was the manner of the Reds' turnaround as they extricated themselves from a tricky position before the break that will have given Klopp the most cause for satisfaction.

That's five wins from five for the Reds, who look in fine fettle early in the campaign. And if their comeback from an early setback against Newcastle is any indication of the team's mentality moving forward, Klopp's men could well end up pushing defending champions Manchester City to the limit once again this season.

