Ahead of Euro 2020 qualifier with Albania, France plays Andorra anthem… & apologizes to Armenia

Published time: 7 Sep, 2019 22:14 Edited time: 7 Sep, 2019 22:29
In a doubly embarrassing gaffe the organizers at Stade de France played the anthem of Andorra ahead of the European Qualifer between Albania and France – and rushed to apologize to Armenia’s fans upon realizing their mistake.

Albanian players and fans looked similarly puzzled when they heard the unfamiliar tune ahead of the Euro 2020 qualifier in Paris on Saturday night. The kick-off was delayed until after the correct anthem had been played, while the organizers offered sincere apologies to the visiting team and their supporters.

There was just one little problem, the stadium announcer apologized to Armenian fans instead, bringing a fourth party into the conundrum. An easy mistake to make, given that all three start with an ‘A’?

Adding injury to insult, the reigning world champions went on to crush Albania 4-1 when the match finally got underway. Luckily for the organizers, France’s next opponent, also at home, will be Andorra – whose national anthem they now have right at hand.

