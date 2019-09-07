UFC 242: Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier duel in the desert for undisputed lightweight title
07 September 201914:20 GMT
KHABIB'S THE FAVORITE, BUT DUSTIN HAS A CHANCE...
The oddsmakers have Khabib as a sizeable favorite ahead of tonight's main event title unification fight, but a look at the media's picks shows that Poirier is considered a live underdog in this contest.
And MMA analyst Robin Black suggests that if there is an athlete capable of dethroning "The Eagle" it is surely someone with a skillset similar to "The Diamond".
- 14:10 GMT
COULD JORGE MASVIDAL OFFER THE KEY TO VICTORY FOR POIRIER?
Dustin Poirier hails from American Top Team, the Florida-based team that has produced a host of mixed martial arts world champions over the years.
And in former WEC champion Mike Brown they have the 2019 MMA Awards Coach of the Year, and a man who has masterminded gameplans for some of the best fighters in the world.
And one gameplan that paid off in spectacular fashion was the decision for Jorge Masvidal to open up his recent bout with dominant wrestler Ben Askren with a flying knee. It connected clean and gave Masvidal one of the most spectacular wins in UFC history.
With Khabib also offering a wrestling-first approach to his fights, could the flying knee form part of Poirier's gameplan, too? MMA analyst Robin Black offers his take...
- 13:57 GMT
BIG NEWS ON A BIG DAY
We may have a big fight in prospect tonight at UFC 242, but news has just broken of another huge UFC main event.
UFC president Dana White has confirmed to ESPN that Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz will face off in the main event of UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden on November 2.
Breaking: Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal will HEADLINE UFC 244 on Nov. 2 in NYC, per Dana White. pic.twitter.com/64YSrS8rNq— Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) September 7, 2019
The pair won't be fighting for a UFC title but, after Diaz said they would fight for a "Baddest Mother F****r" belt, White said he would actually get a "BMF" belt made for the winner.
Per White, fans were bullish on seeing this fight. He intends to make a special BMF belt for the winner. He said it had be five rounds, but too big for a UFC Fight Night.— Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) September 7, 2019
There will NOT be any title fights booked to UFC 244 under Diaz vs. Masvidal, per White. He didn’t want a title fight to be a co-main to a non title bout.— Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) September 7, 2019
- 13:36 GMT
DAGESTAN HEROES SET FOR ACTION
Khabib isn't the only Dagestani fighter on the card in Abu Dhabi.
The card also features rising lightweight star Islam Makhachev, heavyweight Shamil Abdurakhimov, welterweight striker Muslim Salikhov and middleweight Omari Akhmedov on a night that really is a showcase of the best of Dagestan's fighting talent.
RT Sport went into the mountains for a special documentary series, "Land Of Warriors" to give an insight into just what makes Dagestan such a hotbed for MMA champions.
Here are the first two episodes, which are well worth your time before the fights get started this evening:
EPISODE 1
EPISODE 2
- 13:12 GMT
IT'S FIGHT DAY!
Welcome to RT Sport's live coverage of UFC 242, as the UFC's famed octagon lands in the desert in Abu Dhabi for a huge event.
The show forms the centerpiece of a week-long jamboree called Abu Dhabi Showdown Week. We've already had the Red Hot Chili Peppers play live, but now it's time for MMA's rockstars to take center stage, with Russia's own Khabib Nurmagomedov and America's Dustin Poirier ready to face off for the undisputed UFC lightweight championship of the world.
It's a duel in the desert, and you can follow our live updates throughout the event, right here.