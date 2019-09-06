WATCH: Khabib and Poirier face off for last time ahead of lightweight title showdown at UFC 242
Published time: 6 Sep, 2019 13:10 Edited time: 6 Sep, 2019 13:25
Watch the live stream of the UFC 242 ceremonial weigh-in as lightweight as king Khabib Nurmagomedov faces off with interim champ Dustin Poirier for the last time ahead of their unification bout in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
The 30-year-old undefeated Dagestan native Nurmagomedov, known for his extreme weight cuts to meet the lightweight limit of 155lbs (70kg), successfully made the championship bout weight this morning. However, the Eagle was forced to strip naked to hit the desired weight on the scales.
The unbeaten champ is expected to answer questions about his weight cut and other topics surrounding his UFC comeback following the weigh-in ceremony in Abu Dhabi.