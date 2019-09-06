WATCH: Ruiz Jr and Joshua press conference in London ahead of heavyweight title rematch

Watch live as Andy Ruiz Jr. and Anthony Joshua come face to face in London as they continue the promotional tour ahead of their heavyweight title rematch in Saudi Arabia in December.

Ruiz Jr. is aiming to defend the WBA (Super), WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles he stripped from Joshua with a seventh-round stoppage victory at Madison Square Garden on June 1, in one of the biggest shocks in boxing in years.

It was British fighter Joshua’s first loss of his pro career – a defeat he is determined to avenge against Mexican-American Ruiz Jr. when the pair meet in the rematch dubbed ‘The Clash on the Dunes’ in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, on December 7.

Ruiz Jr. has faced questions about his party lifestyle following his stunning overnight rise to the top, but has vowed to “prove everybody wrong” again when he meets Joshua for a second time.

