 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

WATCH: Ruiz Jr and Joshua press conference in London ahead of heavyweight title rematch

Published time: 6 Sep, 2019 11:49 Edited time: 6 Sep, 2019 11:52
Get short URL
WATCH: Ruiz Jr and Joshua press conference in London ahead of heavyweight title rematch
© Reuters / Mike Segar
Watch live as Andy Ruiz Jr. and Anthony Joshua come face to face in London as they continue the promotional tour ahead of their heavyweight title rematch in Saudi Arabia in December.

Ruiz Jr. is aiming to defend the  WBA (Super), WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles he stripped from Joshua with a seventh-round stoppage victory at Madison Square Garden on June 1, in one of the biggest shocks in boxing in years.    

It was British fighter Joshua’s first loss of his pro career – a defeat he is determined to avenge against Mexican-American Ruiz Jr. when the pair meet in the rematch dubbed ‘The Clash on the Dunes’ in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, on December 7.

Ruiz Jr. has faced questions about his party lifestyle following his stunning overnight rise to the top, but has vowed to “prove everybody wrong” again when he meets Joshua for a second time.

Watch below for all the action from the pair’s latest press conference in London, due to get underway at 13:00 local time (BST).  

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies