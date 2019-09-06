‘It’s just surreal’: Teen ace Andreescu books US Open final date with ‘beast’ Serena Williams

Bianca Andreescu’s dream run at the US Open continued as the Canadian teenager booked her place in the final against Serena Williams, who is aiming for a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam title.

Appearing in the main draw at Flushing Meadows for the first time, number 15 seed Andreescu battled past Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic in two sets, 7-6 (7-3) 7-5, in the pair’s semifinal at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Andreescu, 19, was 5-2 down in the second set but reeled off five straight games to book her spot in the final against Williams.

Afterwards the Canadian could barely believe she had come this far in New York.

"If someone told me a year ago I would be in the US Open final this year, I'd tell them they were crazy,” she said.

"It's just surreal. I really don't know what to say. It's a dream come true playing against Serena in the final of the US Open. It's crazy."

Things were more straightforward for 37-year-old Williams in her semifinal as she powered past Ukrainian fifth seed Elina Svitolina 6-3 6-1, to set up a chance of a seventh US Open title.

Eighth seed Williams has looked increasingly imperious during her run to the final, and will bid to clinch a first Grand Slam since 2017 while ending a run of three losing finals at Majors.

Victory at Flushing Meadows would also tie Margaret Court’s all-time haul of 24 Grand Slams, and would come 20 years after Williams’ first US Open triumph.

"I would have thought it was a sick joke," Williams said after her victory over Svitolina when asked if she could have imagined enjoying a career of such remarkable success and longevity.

"At 17, I thought for sure I'd be retired at 28, 29, living my life. I would definitely not have believed somebody saying that."

Williams will head into Saturday’s final as the favorite, although Andreescu emerged as the winner in the pair’s only previous encounter, which came in the final of the Rogers Cup at the start of August when a tearful Williams was forced to retire injured.

On that occasion Andreescu was heard consoling Williams, telling her: “I’ve been watching your whole career, you’re a f*cking beast.”