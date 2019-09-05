Khabib's message to the new UFC belt ahead of UFC 242: 'See you Saturday night, baby!' (VIDEO)
Reigning UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov got his hands on the new-look UFC "Legacy" championship belt as he bids to unify the titles and walk away with the new belt this weekend in Abu Dhabi.
He even had a little message for the belt after trying it on his shoulder for size, whispering: "See you Saturday night, baby!" before handing it back to the UFC officials.
Elsewhere in the fighter hotel, co-main event star Paul Felder stole some fight week cookies to enjoy after his weigh-in on Friday, while his opponent Edson Barboza chatted with reporters, telling them that their eagerly-awaited rematch could be a completely different fight, thanks to the evolution of both men as fighters.
Check out the full UFC Embedded vlog via the video player below.Also on rt.com Six million dollar man: Khabib Nurmagomedov to bank huge payday at UFC 242