Khabib's message to the new UFC belt ahead of UFC 242: 'See you Saturday night, baby!' (VIDEO)

Published time: 5 Sep, 2019 10:48
The fight week preparations continue in Abu Dhabi, and the UFC's Embedded cameras were on hand as the fighters got kitted out ahead of their fights at UFC 242 this weekend.

Reigning UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov got his hands on the new-look UFC "Legacy" championship belt as he bids to unify the titles and walk away with the new belt this weekend in Abu Dhabi.

He even had a little message for the belt after trying it on his shoulder for size, whispering: "See you Saturday night, baby!" before handing it back to the UFC officials.

Elsewhere in the fighter hotel, co-main event star Paul Felder stole some fight week cookies to enjoy after his weigh-in on Friday, while his opponent Edson Barboza chatted with reporters, telling them that their eagerly-awaited rematch could be a completely different fight, thanks to the evolution of both men as fighters.

Check out the full UFC Embedded vlog via the video player below.

