Brazilian football fan survives 40ft horror fall after plummeting from stadium’s top stand (VIDEO)

This is the horrifying moment a Brazilian football fan fell 40ft at a stadium before landing on two people sitting on the lower stand, with all three incredibly surviving the ordeal.

The shocking scenes took place at the Estadio Cicero Pompeu de Toledo stadium in Sao Paulo, known as the Morumbi, where Brazilian rivals Sao Paulo and Gremio were in action on Saturday.

READ MORE: Spanish extreme sports YouTuber dies after parachute fails to open during insane 150ft jump

The 23-year-old man, later identified as Lago de Melo Rios, was attempting to climb on the railing of the stadium’s upper deck before unexpectedly plunging off, falling 40ft and hitting two people, including a 13-year-old girl sitting at the ground level.

Momento que o torcedor do São Paulo cai da arquibancada do Morumbi. O torcedor foi socorrido e levado para o hospital. pic.twitter.com/pjiTJGG5XA — Liberta Depre (@liberta__depre) August 31, 2019

The supporter somehow avoided death in the sickening fall and was taken to a local hospital where he underwent medical observation. The man is suspected to have suffered a broken femur, while the girl reportedly emerged unscathed from the incident.

"His girlfriend called me and said she had seen it on the internet,” Melo Rios’s mother later said.

"She saw that someone had fallen in the stadium. She called him straight away and someone answered the phone saying that it was him who had fallen from the top tier of the Morumbi, just minutes after it happened. It was a real scare."



