4 bodies found, 29 missing in California boat fire
Defending champion Naomi Osaka OUT of US Open after defeat to Swiss star Bencic

Published time: 2 Sep, 2019 17:42 Edited time: 2 Sep, 2019 18:13
Defending champion Naomi Osaka OUT of US Open after defeat to Swiss star Bencic
© AFP / Timothy Clary
Top seed and reigning champion Naomi Osaka was dumped out of the US Open after going down to a straight sets defeat against Swiss star Belinda Bencic in their fourth-round match.

Bencic, seeded 13, edged the first set 7-5 before taking the second 6-4 against the Japanese double Grand Slam winner at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Osaka, playing with strapping on her left knee, called her trainer on mid-way through the second set but did not receive treatment, and went on to suffer an exit at the tournament she won so spectacularly last year in a fractious final against Serena Williams.

For Bencic, 22, it means a quarterfinal date with the winner of the match between Croatia’s Donna Vekic and Germany’s Julia Gorges, and matches her best-ever Grand Slam performance of reaching the same stage at Flushing Meadows five years ago as a 17-year-old.

