'I'll never do anything like this again': Tennis star Bryan fined for US Open gun gesture

Published time: 2 Sep, 2019 11:19
United States doubles player Mike Bryan has issued an apology after receiving a record $10,000 fine for aiming a rifle gesture with his racket at a US Open line official following a disputed call.

Bryan was sanctioned for unsportsmanlike conduct in his second round match with teammate Bob Bryan against Federico Delbonis and Roberto Carballes Baena after complaining that a lob from Delbonis had landed out, despite the opposite ruling being made by an official.

However, when a video replay showed that Bryan was correct, he took his racket in both hands and held it as if it was a rifle, pointing it at the judge.

He the pointed his finger at the line judge and chair umpire, before shaking his head which soon led to a code violation for unsportsmanlike conduct being applied.

"Just tell me what I did real quick?" Mike Bryan asked of the official. "What was the gesture?"

"The gesture that you did," chair umpire Mariana Alves replied. "You did it to the line umpire and did it to me. You did with your racket like it was a gun. I don’t think that was appropriate."

A fine of $10,000 was subsequently levied against Bryan. Despite initially appearing to question the call, he was quick to apologize after the match.

"I apologize for any offense I may have caused," Bryan said in a statement. "We won the point and the gesture was meant to be playful. But given the recent news and political climate I understand how my gesture could be viewed as insensitive. I promise that I will never do anything like this again."

The incident didn't stop the Bryans from progressing to the next round, as they overcame their opponents by two sets to one. 

