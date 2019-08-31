Barcelona wonderkid Fati becomes club’s youngest ever La Liga scorer as he nets vs Osasuna

Barcelona starlet Ansu Fati became the club’s youngest ever La Liga scorer when he headed a second-half goal to put his team level at Osasuna.

Fati was introduced in place of Nelson Semedo at half-time with his 1-0 down after a seventh-minute Roberto Torres strike for the hosts.

But Guinea-Bissau-born forward Fati leveled things up in the 51st minute by beating his marker and planting a header into the far corner from around six yards out.

At 16 years and 304 days old, Fati became Barcelona’s youngest-ever La Liga scorer, beating the record previously held by Bojan Krkik, who scored aged 17 years and 53 days against Villarreal in 2007.

Ansu Fati is now the youngest Barcelona player to score a league goal and the third youngest in La Liga history 😲



He’s just 16 years old. pic.twitter.com/h326AFl9v0 — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 31, 2019

Fati also became the third youngest scorer in the history of the Spanish top flight, after Fabrice Olinga (16 years and 98 days) and Iker Muniain (16 years and 289 days).

3 - Ansu Faty (16 years and 304 days) has become the third youngest player to score in LaLIga history, after Fabrice Olinga (16y & 98d) and Iker Muniain (16y & 289d). Future. pic.twitter.com/TdtV22nDCp — OptaJose (@OptaJose) August 31, 2019

It was another historic milestone for Fati, who became the club’s youngest La Liga player since 1941 when he came on for his Barcelona debut against Real Betis last weekend.

He has been touted as the latest “jewel in the crown” of the club’s fabled La Masia academy, which he joined as a 10-year-old in 2013.

After his debut against Betis he was given a hug by club captain and icon Lionel Messi.

Fati has been handed a chance with the senior squad by Ernesto Valverde due to injuries to Messi, Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele, and has seized the opportunity to shine.