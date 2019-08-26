Meet Jessie Graff, the taekwondo black belt with jaw-dropping acrobatic skills

Taekwondo, pole vault, gymnastics, as well as TV shows and movies – you name it, all-action US stuntwoman Jessie Graff can likely do it.

Graff became famous in 2013 when she debuted on ‘American Ninja Warrior’, a popular reality show where contestants race through quirky obstacles in various cities, aiming to reach the final in Las Vegas and win $1 million.

Former pole vaulter Graff became the first woman to qualify for a City Finals course on the show, putting on some spectacular performances while doing mind-blowing acrobatic tricks.

Graff, who is nicknamed ‘Tumbleweed’, started taking circus classes when she was six and entered gymnastics when she was nine.

She was a member of the Frederick Gymnastic Club for six years before concentrating on pole vaulting, a sport where she became a champion at Urbana High School in Maryland.

Having black belts in taekwondo and kung fu, Graff has practiced several more styles of martial arts in which she claims to be very-well trained.

Graff’s great physical shape and incredible athletic skills have paved the way to cinema, with numerous directors inviting her as a stuntwoman.

She has already worked on a big-name projects such as Supergirl, Wonder Woman and X-Men.