‘Disgusting’: Colts fans slammed for booing Andrew Luck after injury-plagued star retires at 29

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck was savagely booed by sections of his own team’s fans after news broke that the NFL star was retiring at the age of 29 due to persistent injury struggles.

News emerged on Saturday night during the Colts game against the Chicago Bears that Luck was calling time on his career following his latest injury woes in the build-up to the new season.

Luck was watching the game from the sidelines, but was forced to endure boos from some in the crowd when they learned of his decision.

Andrew Luck has dealt with:



• Torn cartilage

• Concussion

• Torn labrum

• Lacerated kidney

• Torn abdomen

• Calf injury



And colts fans booed him for retiring pic.twitter.com/kRS7luVmhA — Sports = Life (@SportzzTweetzz) August 25, 2019

Luck helped the Colts to the playoffs last season and was named the NFL Comeback Player of the year for 2018, seemingly turning the corner after missing the entire 2017 season following shoulder surgery.

However, he was hit by calf and ankle injuries during the current pre-season and confirmed on Saturday night at an emotional press conference that his career was over.

"For the last four years or so, I've been in this cycle of injury, pain, rehab, injury, pain, rehab,” Luck said.

“It's been unceasing, unrelenting, both in-season and off-season, and I felt stuck in it. The only way I see out is to no longer play football," he added.

Luck admitted that he had been “hurt” by the jeers from fans, saying: "I'd be lying if I didn't say I heard the reaction. Yeah, it hurt. I'll be honest. It hurt."

That response was also condemned by fellow NFL players and many online, who felt Luck deserved far more sympathy given his injury plight.

#Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger weighs in on the shocking Andrew Luck news: "All the fans who booed Andrew Luck are disgusting and have no respect for other people's bodies."



Well said. — Barry McCockiner (@DocMcCockiner) August 25, 2019

Those Colts fans that booed Andrew Luck Tonight need to re evaluate their lives — trey wingo (@wingoz) August 25, 2019

Fans... we are human. I know you love your teams, but try to understand someone’s story. I feel bad for Andrew Luck who’s done more than any of us can imagine to get healthy, getting booed at his home crowd 😠 — Chido (@ChidobeAwuzie) August 25, 2019

His decision has been met more kindly on social media, where praise came in for a man who was the number one pick in the 2012 draft, and who was one of the league’s most consistent - and popular - performers when injury-free.

Physical toll on Andrew Luck through 6 NFL seasons:

» Torn cartilage in 2 ribs

» partially torn abdomen

» a lacerated kidney that left him peeing blood

» at least 1 concussion

» a torn labrum in his throwing shoulder

» and this mysterious calf/ankle issue that led to this — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) August 25, 2019

The #Colts have known that QB Andrew Luck was seriously mulling retiring for at least two weeks. He’s married, he plans to travel the world, and once the love for the game waned, it sounds like he wanted to step away. So, he did. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 25, 2019

Luck reportedly signed a new $122 million, five-year deal with the Colts back in 2016, and is believed to be missing out on around $64 million by walking away. He has, however, netted almost $100 million during his time with the Colts.