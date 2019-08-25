 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

‘Disgusting’: Colts fans slammed for booing Andrew Luck after injury-plagued star retires at 29

Published time: 25 Aug, 2019 09:26 Edited time: 25 Aug, 2019 09:36
Get short URL
‘Disgusting’: Colts fans slammed for booing Andrew Luck after injury-plagued star retires at 29
© Getty Images / AFP / Justin Casterline
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck was savagely booed by sections of his own team’s fans after news broke that the NFL star was retiring at the age of 29 due to persistent injury struggles.

News emerged on Saturday night during the Colts game against the Chicago Bears that Luck was calling time on his career following his latest injury woes in the build-up to the new season.  

Luck was watching the game from the sidelines, but was forced to endure boos from some in the crowd when they learned of his decision.  

Luck helped the Colts to the playoffs last season and was named the NFL Comeback Player of the year for 2018, seemingly turning the corner after missing the entire 2017 season following shoulder surgery.

However, he was hit by calf and ankle injuries during the current pre-season and confirmed on Saturday night at an emotional press conference that his career was over.

"For the last four years or so, I've been in this cycle of injury, pain, rehab, injury, pain, rehab,” Luck said.

“It's been unceasing, unrelenting, both in-season and off-season, and I felt stuck in it. The only way I see out is to no longer play football," he added.

Luck pictured in 2018 after the Colts' victory against the Tennesse Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indiana. © Getty Images / AFP / Andy Lyons

Luck admitted that he had been “hurt” by the jeers from fans, saying: "I'd be lying if I didn't say I heard the reaction. Yeah, it hurt. I'll be honest. It hurt."

That response was also condemned by fellow NFL players and many online, who felt Luck deserved far more sympathy given his injury plight.    

His decision has been met more kindly on social media, where praise came in for a man who was the number one pick in the 2012 draft, and who was one of the league’s most consistent - and popular - performers when injury-free.

Luck reportedly signed a new $122 million, five-year deal with the Colts back in 2016, and is believed to be missing out on around $64 million by walking away. He has, however, netted almost $100 million during his time with the Colts.    

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies