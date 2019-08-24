 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Krushed! Champion Sergey Kovalev KOs Anthony Yarde in the 11th to retain WBO world title in Russia

Published time: 24 Aug, 2019 19:34 Edited time: 24 Aug, 2019 19:39
Reuters / Mathieu Belanger
Russian boxer Sergey Kovalev has thrashed British contender Anthony Yarde to retain his WBO light heavyweight world title in his hometown of Chelyabinsk, Russia, by a knockout in the 11th round.

The referee dispensed with the count in the eleventh after a battered and bruised Yarde was sent crashing to the canvas by Kovalev, who completes a successful first defense in his third reign as world champion. 

It was a case of experience against youth in Chelyabinsk, the city close to Russia’s Ural mountains which Kovalev calls home, and on the night Kovalev’s familiarity with the championship rounds and concussive knockout power decided the outcome. 

