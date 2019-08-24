Krushed! Champion Sergey Kovalev KOs Anthony Yarde in the 11th to retain WBO world title in Russia

Russian boxer Sergey Kovalev has thrashed British contender Anthony Yarde to retain his WBO light heavyweight world title in his hometown of Chelyabinsk, Russia, by a knockout in the 11th round.

The referee dispensed with the count in the eleventh after a battered and bruised Yarde was sent crashing to the canvas by Kovalev, who completes a successful first defense in his third reign as world champion.

It was a case of experience against youth in Chelyabinsk, the city close to Russia’s Ural mountains which Kovalev calls home, and on the night Kovalev’s familiarity with the championship rounds and concussive knockout power decided the outcome.

