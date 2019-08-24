 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
'World class': Mo Salah stunner bookends impressive Liverpool EPL win away to Arsenal

Published time: 24 Aug, 2019 19:05
Mo Salah was once again the difference between the sides as the Egyptian superstar continued his and Liverpool's fine recent run against Arsenal to torment David Luiz en route to securing three points at the Emirates.

Salah tormented Arsenal's chief defensive reinforcement from the summer transfer window, first winning and converting a penalty after a second-half foul from David Luiz and then compounding the former Chelsea man's blushes, flummoxing the Brazilian with a turn near the half-way line before racing through to slot the ball past Gunners' goalie Bernd Leno. 

Joel Matip gave Liverpool the lead with a first-half header from a Trent Alexander-Arnold corner, while Lucas Torreira scored Arsenal's consolation with five minutes to go. 

Nicolas Pepe, Arsenal's big money import from Lille was given his first start and the Ivory Coast international came close in the opening spell of the game as his quick footwork and dynamic movement opened up opportunities on goal. 

Matip broke the deadlock just before halftime and it was a hammer blow from which Unai Emery and Arsenal never looked like recovering from.

Salah was imperious throughout and backed by the regular partners in the Liverpool forward line, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane, they combined to pour considerable pressure on an Arsenal defense looking porous since the addition of David Luiz, who joined the club on the eve of the closure of the English transfer window after reportedly being told by Chelsea boss Frank Lampard that he was no longer first choice. 

Judging by the evidence on display, some might concur with Lampard's evaluation. Luiz was directly responsible for two goals and continues to show signs that he is best employed in a back three, but whether Emery will tinker with his team's structure to suit the Brazilian's erratic talents is a question only the Arsenal coach can answer.

