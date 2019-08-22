Cristiano Ronaldo says he’d be a $330 million player as transfer fees continue to skyrocket

Transfer fees in football have spiraled out of control and a player like Cristiano Ronaldo would cost as much as $330 million in today’s climate. That’s the view of… Cristiano Ronaldo himself.

When the Portuguese superstar left Manchester United in 2009, Real Madrid parted with a world-record sum of $97 million to secure his services. But transfer fees have continued to skyrocket in the 10 years since then.

It begs the question of how much Ronaldo would cost in today’s game.

“Based on how football is nowadays? It's difficult to calculate,” he told TVI in Portugal.

"Today there is a lot of emphasis placed on potential and the football industry is different.

“Nowadays, any player is worth €100 million [US$110 million] having proved nothing – there is more money in football.

“A goalkeeper, a centre-back is worth €70m, €80m [but] I don't agree. But this is the world which we live in, the market is like that and you have to respect it.

“Is there a football player that has more records than me? I don't think there is a player that has more records than me.”

But, when pressed, he used the benchmark of existing transfer prices to peg himself in the €300 million range.

“If I were 25, if a goalkeeper is worth €75m, a player that does and has done what I have done in recent years has to have a value of three or four times that, easily, but I no longer have that desire.”

Now 34, Ronaldo is in the veteran stage of his career, but is showing no signs of slowing down. What drives him on, he said, is an “obsession for success,” and he admitted it could see him play on into his 40s.

“I admit it,” he said.

“But it is a good obsession.

"I know I'm already in the history of football. I know that I'm one of the best in my field but that is not by chance. I could end my career next year but I could also play until I'm 40 or 41.

“It's about the challenge. I still feel motivated to win individual and collective trophies, and if I wasn't, I would end [my career]. I have everything I want, I have an excellent family, I have spectacular businesses. From a financial standpoint, I'm [doing] very well. I don't need football to live well. I will live well all of my life.

“What I always say to myself is to enjoy the moment. My present is excellent and I have to continue to enjoy myself. I look at it as projects and the enthusiasm [I get from them].”