'You need to back the f*** up': CM Punk in altercation with fan while on MMA commentary duty

Former WWE world champion turned UFC fighter CM Punk came close to throwing down with an overly-aggressive fan while providing commentary at Cage Fury Fighting Championships 77 in New Jersey recently.

Punk, whose real name is Phil Brooks, was providing color commentary to the event being broadcast live on UFC Fight Pass when, after a fight between Christopher Daukaus and Danny Holmes, an irate fan turned his attention to the two-time UFC veteran.

Also on rt.com 'It’s stupid, men are stronger!' Siberian combat sports champion on 'intergender' MMA fights

The 40-year-old former WWE star could be heard on the broadcast issuing a warning to the out of control fight fan.

"Bro, you need to back the f*** up,” Punk said. "You need to get the..." A commotion is then picked up on Punk's microphone as co-commentator John Morgan attempts to describe the situation.

"There was a gentleman that was right on the back of my broadcast partner here. It looks like he is now being potentially escorted out of the building," Morgan said.

"We've got a little bit of a developing situation here. Security is trying to get everything settled. Some of Danny Holmes' supporters were not happy, they were approaching my partner here, Mr. CM Punk."

Morgan revealed one of the offending fans was being abusive throughout the event, before Punk once again picked up on the microphone - though it is unclear as to whom he is speaking.

"I'm sitting here with an IFB (interruptible foldback) and a headset and I'm doing my f***ing job and he did exactly what you're doing right now," Punk said. "He screamed 'bulls***' in my face."

Also on rt.com Irish boxer details furious phone call from 'bully' Conor McGregor after social media callout

Punk competed in two UFC bouts after making the transition to mixed martial arts from the realm of professional wrestling, losing to both Mickey Gall and Mike Jackson. He remains on the mats at Roufusport in Milwaukee, though it is unclear if he will compete professionally again.

Following his loss to Jackson a year ago, UFC boss Dana White stated that Punk will never compete again in the organization - though it is likely that several smaller promotions would welcome him to their roster if he opts to continue his prizefighting career.