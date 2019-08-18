'Nuclear heat': Controversial UFC star Covington showered with boos as he arrives at UFC 241 (VIDEO)

MAGA-supporting welterweight contender Colby Covington hasn't made many friends during his recent run in the UFC due to a series of outspoken antics, and the UFC 241 attendees certainly made him aware of it on Saturday night.

Like him or loathe him (and it's usually the latter), welterweight sensation Colby Covington's scorched earth policy when it comes to promoting his own name has worked a treat.

His brand - part Trumpist self-aggrandizement and part pro-wrestling 'heel' - has taken him from the fringes of the welterweight title picture to the White House and it seems his next bout will see him take on a title bout with current 170-pound champion Kamaru Usman.

Also on rt.com UFC 241: Nate Diaz calls out Jorge Masvidal after thrilling win (VIDEO)

Covington, and his support of Trump, was never going to go down well in California, the host state of Saturday night's UFC 241 event and long-time democratic stronghold, and the audience certainly made him aware of this when he arrived in the Honda Center to take his seat.

The 15-1 fighter, who recently defeated Robbie Lawler by lopsided unanimous decision, was showered with cries of 'Colby Sucks!' from the 17,000-strong crowd as he arrived wearing a red MAGA cap and the interim welterweight title he was stripped of a year ago draped over his shoulder.

A “fuck you” @ColbyCovMMA chant has begun now that he has entered the building....love this crowd! #UFC241pic.twitter.com/mv7A8wjMw8 — 𝒮𝒶𝓃𝒹𝓇𝒶 (@sandraym) August 18, 2019

Colby Covington just walked in and this entire place erupted in boos. Nuclear heat. Never heard anything like that. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 18, 2019

The Anaheim crowd is booing Colby Covington and his MAGA hat heavily as he arrives here at Honda Center. #UFC241 — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) August 18, 2019

Colby Covington has arrived at the Honda Center and he is getting the absolute shit booed out of him by the crowd. Amazing — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) August 18, 2019

Dana says that security was trying to move Colby Covington because the fighters near him wanted to fight him #UFC241 — Anthony Walker (@AntWalkerMMA) August 18, 2019

Covington took his seat as the middleweight fight between Derek Brunson and Ian Heinisch was unfolding and, despite that bout being an entertaining contest, the action in the cage couldn't mask the public's disdain for the new arrival.

However, while Covington's promotional antics have clearly caught the attention of most people associated with the UFC, one man who hasn't picked up on the buzz surrounding Covington is Nate Diaz.

Also on rt.com UFC 241: Conor McGregor can wait, the world needs Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal

Following his win against Anthony Pettis in the co-main event, Diaz was asked if he had an appetite to fight the controversial welterweight.

"Who is it? What weight?" asked Diaz.

"If you’ve been here for two weeks and get a little hype show, I don’t give a sh*t."