 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

'Nuclear heat': Controversial UFC star Covington showered with boos as he arrives at UFC 241 (VIDEO)

Published time: 18 Aug, 2019 12:28
Get short URL
'Nuclear heat': Controversial UFC star Covington showered with boos as he arrives at UFC 241 (VIDEO)
© AFP / Roslan Rahman
MAGA-supporting welterweight contender Colby Covington hasn't made many friends during his recent run in the UFC due to a series of outspoken antics, and the UFC 241 attendees certainly made him aware of it on Saturday night.

Like him or loathe him (and it's usually the latter), welterweight sensation Colby Covington's scorched earth policy when it comes to promoting his own name has worked a treat.

His brand - part Trumpist self-aggrandizement and part pro-wrestling 'heel' - has taken him from the fringes of the welterweight title picture to the White House and it seems his next bout will see him take on a title bout with current 170-pound champion Kamaru Usman.

Also on rt.com UFC 241: Nate Diaz calls out Jorge Masvidal after thrilling win (VIDEO)

Covington, and his support of Trump, was never going to go down well in California, the host state of Saturday night's UFC 241 event and long-time democratic stronghold, and the audience certainly made him aware of this when he arrived in the Honda Center to take his seat.

The 15-1 fighter, who recently defeated Robbie Lawler by lopsided unanimous decision, was showered with cries of 'Colby Sucks!' from the 17,000-strong crowd as he arrived wearing a red MAGA cap and the interim welterweight title he was stripped of a year ago draped over his shoulder.

Covington took his seat as the middleweight fight between Derek Brunson and Ian Heinisch was unfolding and, despite that bout being an entertaining contest, the action in the cage couldn't mask the public's disdain for the new arrival.

However, while Covington's promotional antics have clearly caught the attention of most people associated with the UFC, one man who hasn't picked up on the buzz surrounding Covington is Nate Diaz.

Also on rt.com UFC 241: Conor McGregor can wait, the world needs Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal

Following his win against Anthony Pettis in the co-main event, Diaz was asked if he had an appetite to fight the controversial welterweight.

"Who is it? What weight?" asked Diaz.

"If you’ve been here for two weeks and get a little hype show, I don’t give a sh*t."

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies