 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

‘Proud of you!’ Russian football club gives lifetime tickets to heroic Ural Airlines crew

Published time: 15 Aug, 2019 15:57 Edited time: 15 Aug, 2019 15:58
Get short URL
‘Proud of you!’ Russian football club gives lifetime tickets to heroic Ural Airlines crew
Russian football club Ural is giving every crew member of Ural Airlines flight U6178 lifetime tickets for home games in honor of the crew’s heroics which saved 233 lives.

On Thursday, the Airbus A321, heading to Simferopol from Moscow, made a belly landing in a cornfield after suffering a total engine failure caused by a birdstrike.

READ MORE: Russian airliner with 233 on board suffers birdstrike, makes BELLY LANDING near Moscow (VIDEO)

The Russian Premier League club paid tribute to the pilots and flight attendants after the packed jet successfully landed, and passengers were safely evacuated.

Lifetime tickets for bravery! We want to express deep respect for the crew of Ural Airlines flight U6178,” the club wrote on Twitter.

We are so proud of you, our townsmen. As a token of our endless respect and gratitude we want to present every flight crew member with lifetime tickets for FC Ural home matches. We want you to only feel tension during games at the stadium!

FC Ural sits ninth in the table, trailing the current leaders Zenit St. Petersburg by six points.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies