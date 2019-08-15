‘Proud of you!’ Russian football club gives lifetime tickets to heroic Ural Airlines crew

Russian football club Ural is giving every crew member of Ural Airlines flight U6178 lifetime tickets for home games in honor of the crew’s heroics which saved 233 lives.

On Thursday, the Airbus A321, heading to Simferopol from Moscow, made a belly landing in a cornfield after suffering a total engine failure caused by a birdstrike.

The Russian Premier League club paid tribute to the pilots and flight attendants after the packed jet successfully landed, and passengers were safely evacuated.

“Lifetime tickets for bravery! We want to express deep respect for the crew of Ural Airlines flight U6178,” the club wrote on Twitter.

“We are so proud of you, our townsmen. As a token of our endless respect and gratitude we want to present every flight crew member with lifetime tickets for FC Ural home matches. We want you to only feel tension during games at the stadium!”

FC Ural sits ninth in the table, trailing the current leaders Zenit St. Petersburg by six points.