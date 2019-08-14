 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
UEFA Super Cup Final: Liverpool fans party in the streets of Istanbul ahead of Chelsea clash (VIDEO)

Published time: 14 Aug, 2019 17:53 Edited time: 14 Aug, 2019 18:01
The city of Istanbul holds special memories for Liverpool fans, and the traveling Reds fans were in fine voice as they celebrated in the streets of the Turkish capital ahead of the UEFA Super Cup Final.

Jurgen Klopp's European Champions Liverpool take on fellow Premier League side and UEFA Europa League winners Chelsea in an all-English battle between the winners of the two major European club competitions.

Liverpool's last major appearance in Istanbul back in 2005 saw them complete one of the greatest comebacks in Champions League final history as they came back from 3-0 down at halftime to draw 3-3 with AC Milan, before defeating the Serie A giants on penalties.

It gave the Reds their fifth European Cup triumph, and the present-day side added another trophy to that tally with their 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the 2019 final. 

It also booked their place in Wednesday night's UEFA Super Cup Final, where they will face Chelsea for the first major European club silverware of the season.

