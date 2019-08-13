Press conference: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp meets the media ahead of UEFA Super Cup Final

Anfield supremo Jurgen Klopp chats with the media during the official pre-match press conference ahead of Liverpool's UEFA Super Cup Final clash with Chelsea in Istanbul, Turkey.

Klopp's Liverpool capped off a memorable campaign by winning the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League – their sixth European Cup triumph – as the famous Merseyside club returned to the top of European football.

And on Wednesday night in Istanbul, the Reds will face off against UEFA Europa League winners Chelsea in the UEFA Super Cup Final in a battle between two of the biggest clubs in English football.

Liverpool kicked off their Premier League campaign in fine style with a 4-1 win over Norwich City in their opening game of the season. And now the Premier League runners-up will look to bank their first silverware of the new season with victory over Chelsea in Istanbul.

You can watch Klopp, Mane and van Dijk's press conference ahead of the game via the video player above.