Press conference: Frank Lampard chats ahead of Chelsea's UEFA Super Cup clash with Liverpool

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard faces the media at a pre-match press conference ahead of the Blues' UEFA Super Cup clash with Liverpool on Wednesday night in Istanbul.

The new Chelsea boss will be joined by Spanish striker Pedro and captain Cesar Azpilicueta as the trio chat to reporters ahead of the eagerly-anticipated all-English clash, which will determine the winners of the first major silverware of the 2019/20 European season.

Chelsea booked their place in the UEFA Super Cup by winning the UEFA Europa League final, as the Stamford Bridge side thrashed fellow Premier League outfit 4-1 in Baku.

Now Lampard and his Blues side will be looking to rebound after a disastrous opening to their Premier League campaign that saw them hammered 4-0 by Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Victory over UEFA Champions League winners Liverpool would provide the perfect tonic for Chelsea, who are looking to rebuild under the former Blues midfield ace.