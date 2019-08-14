‘I have never really felt supported’: Caster Semenya bemoans lack of support from female athletes

Double Olympic middle-distance champion Caster Semenya has spoken out about a perceived lack of support from her fellow female athletes in her battle against athletics’ authorities over her testosterone levels.

A Swiss Federal Tribunal reversed a ruling that would have allowed Semenya to defend her 800m world title at September’s World Athletics Championships, meaning her ability to compete at major competition level has been severely compromised.

And, speaking at women’s conference in Johannesburg, South Africa on Wednesday, she said that she was disappointed in a lack of support from other women in the sport.

"Since I have been in sport I have never really felt very supported, I've never felt recognized mostly by women," she said.

"I think it comes more into the international stage when you see your own rivals come with this... what can I call it... these rude responses in terms of me competing against them.”

Also on rt.com ‘I’d compare my life with Jesus, I've been crucified’ – Semenya on IAAF testosterone battle

The South African is appealing against the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s ruling that backed the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), who introduced regulations that states that female athletes with differences in sexual development could race in distances from 400m to a mile, but only if they take approved medication to reduce their testosterone to pre-determined levels.

The decision has received support from some current and former athletes, but also attracted criticism from the United Nations Human Rights Council, who have pledged their support for Semenya’s case.

Also on rt.com ‘This is biology, not gender identity’: IAAF submits response to Swiss court on Caster Semenya case

Despite having to fight a running battle with bureaucracy and the sport’s lawmakers, Semenya says she will continue to compete.

"Whoever is going to stop me from running is going to have to drag me out of the track," Semenya said, to cheers from the audience.

"In terms of changing events I haven't decided anything about moving up or moving down. I still consider myself a middle-distance runner.”