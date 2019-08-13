South Korean Olympic medalists suspended for drinking alcohol at training center

Five South Korean speed skaters, including two Olympic medalists, were suspended for two months for consuming alcohol at the National Training Center in June.

The Korea Skating Union (KSU) excluded the skaters from the team’s training camp in Canada after they breached the code of conduct which strictly prohibits alcohol at training facilities.

Among the five athletes penalized by the KSU were Tae-Yun Kim, who took bronze in the men’s 1,000 event at the 2018 Winter Olympics, and Cheol Min Kim, who won silver in the men’s team pursuit at the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi.

The suspended skaters will be allowed to return by the time of the South Korean team trials scheduled for October.

The decision to penalize the top skaters comes just several days after the KSU banned Olympic champion Lim Hyo-jun for one year for pulling down a teammate’s pants at a training session.