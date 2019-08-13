 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
South Korean Olympic medalists suspended for drinking alcohol at training center

Published time: 13 Aug, 2019 15:16
Tae-Yun Kim of South Korea © Global Look Press / Soenar Chamid
Five South Korean speed skaters, including two Olympic medalists, were suspended for two months for consuming alcohol at the National Training Center in June.

The Korea Skating Union (KSU) excluded the skaters from the team’s training camp in Canada after they breached the code of conduct which strictly prohibits alcohol at training facilities.

Among the five athletes penalized by the KSU were Tae-Yun Kim, who took bronze in the men’s 1,000 event at the 2018 Winter Olympics, and Cheol Min Kim, who won silver in the men’s team pursuit at the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi.

The suspended skaters will be allowed to return by the time of the South Korean team trials scheduled for October.

Korea's Cheol Min Kim © Global Look Press / Harry E. Walker

The decision to penalize the top skaters comes just several days after the KSU banned Olympic champion Lim Hyo-jun for one year for pulling down a teammate’s pants at a training session.

