South Korean Olympic champion banned for pulling down teammate’s pants

South Korea’s Olympic champion short track skater Lim Hyo-jun has been banned for one year for pulling down a teammate’s pants in front of female competitors.

The incident took place during a training session in June, when Lim yanked down the pants of a younger skater in the presence of female skaters who were also training in the center.

The episode attracted the attention of the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee which initially wanted to punish all 14 speed skaters who witnessed Lim’s actions. However, the penalty was reversed after sports officials inspected CCTV footage from the center.

On Thursday, the Korea Skating Union (KSU) ruled to ban the skater for one year, interpreting his actions as sexual harassment.

Lim won a gold medal in the men’s 1,500m at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.