‘Traffic chaos’ as large-scale power cuts hit London & SE England
South Korean Olympic champion banned for pulling down teammate’s pants

Published time: 9 Aug, 2019 15:33
FILE PHOTO: Korea's Lim Hyo Jun (L) celebrates his victory at the ISU World Cup Short Track in Budapest, October 1, 2017 © AFP / ATTILA KISBENEDEK
South Korea’s Olympic champion short track skater Lim Hyo-jun has been banned for one year for pulling down a teammate’s pants in front of female competitors.

The incident took place during a training session in June, when Lim yanked down the pants of a younger skater in the presence of female skaters who were also training in the center.

The episode attracted the attention of the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee which initially wanted to punish all 14 speed skaters who witnessed Lim’s actions. However, the penalty was reversed after sports officials inspected CCTV footage from the center.

Lim Hyo-jun of South Korea © Global Look Press / Soenar Chamid

On Thursday, the Korea Skating Union (KSU) ruled to ban the skater for one year, interpreting his actions as sexual harassment.

Lim won a gold medal in the men’s 1,500m at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

