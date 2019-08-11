Mo Salah poses with young fan who broke his nose trying to greet Liverpool star (PHOTOS)

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah demonstrated the appreciation he has for his fans as he posed for a photograph with an 11-year-old fan who broke his nose after crashing into a lamppost while chasing the Egyptian striker’s car.

Young Liverpool fan Louis Fowler got more than he bargained for when he and his younger brother spotted Salah's car close to Liverpool’s Melwood training ground on Saturday. Both youngsters chased the car containing their hero – but with Louis’ attention focused squarely on his club's star player, he ran directly into a lamppost and suffered a suspected broken nose.

Also on rt.com Two men charged over ‘security incident’ involving Arsenal’s Ozil and Kolasinac

Salah noticed the accident and circled back to check on the young fan.

“Whilst [we were] ringing an ambulance, we saw Mo driving into the close having spotted Louis and following back to the close to check they were both okay,” Fowler’s stepfather Joe Cooper told Sky News.

“The kids were screaming with excitement as he got out of the car and Isaac went into hysterics and hugged him. Mo was very apologetic and caring and was really compassionate towards the boys and made them feel so much better.”

@MoSalah thank you for coming back to check on my boys after Louis KO’d himself trying to get a wave! He loves you so much and the pain went away instantly when you came to give them a hug. A nose reset worth well worth it he said. You are a top man and a true gent! #EgyptianKingpic.twitter.com/wrmHc4vxB9 — Joe Cooper 🐺 (@joecooper93) August 10, 2019

This little man fell and injured himself whiles trying to run after @MoSalah’s car, the Liverpool star stopped, came down and gave him a jersey and also took a picture with him. This is all what football is about. Love for all. pic.twitter.com/nKP9HNYPJl — Rahman osman (@iamrahmanosman) August 10, 2019

The former player of the year then posed for photographs with both children before Louis was whisked away to hospital for treatment.

Both children have spent considerable time over the course of the summer outside Liverpool's training facility in the hopes of getting photographs with the club's stars, though this encounter will have been especially memorable.

Also on rt.com 'More advanced': Paris Saint-Germain sporting director admits talks on Neymar sale have stepped up

Both boys said that they would “do it all over again to meet their hero,” even if initial reports state that Fowler may need surgery to reset his nose.

“We wanted to say thank you to him from the bottom of our hearts as he made both of them feel much better,” Cooper added. “Mo really is a top, top man. He is a global superstar and had no need to stop today, we’re just so thankful he did.”