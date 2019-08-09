Messi free-kick stunner vs Liverpool wins UEFA goal of the season (VIDEO)

Lionel Messi’s stunning free-kick goal for Barcelona against Liverpool in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final has been voted UEFA's goal of the season.

Barca skipper Messi curled the left-footed strike past Liverpool keeper Alisson and into the top corner from 25 yards out at the Nou Camp to put his team 3-0 up on the night.

The goal beat contenders from the likes of long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo to be voted the best of the 2018/19 season on the UEFA website.

The strike from the Argentine magician had seemingly put Barcelona on course for the final of the competition, but they famously collapsed to a 4-0 defeat in a remarkable second-leg reversal at Anfield.

This week Messi was announced as among the three nominees for the best forward in the Champions League last season, alongside Ronaldo and Liverpool striker Sadio Mane.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is also in the running for the FIFA Best Men’s Player award, which will be announced in September.