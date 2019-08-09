Messi free-kick stunner vs Liverpool wins UEFA goal of the season (VIDEO)

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Published time: 9 Aug, 2019 12:51 Edited time: 9 Aug, 2019 13:23
© Getty Images / Soccrates Images
Lionel Messi’s stunning free-kick goal for Barcelona against Liverpool in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final has been voted UEFA's goal of the season.

Barca skipper Messi curled the left-footed strike past Liverpool keeper Alisson and into the top corner from 25 yards out at the Nou Camp to put his team 3-0 up on the night.

© AFP / Javier Soriano

The goal beat contenders from the likes of long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo to be voted the best of the 2018/19 season on the UEFA website.

The strike from the Argentine magician had seemingly put Barcelona on course for the final of the competition, but they famously collapsed to a 4-0 defeat in a remarkable second-leg reversal at Anfield.

This week Messi was announced as among the three nominees for the best forward in the Champions League last season, alongside Ronaldo and Liverpool striker Sadio Mane.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is also in the running for the FIFA Best Men’s Player award, which will be announced in September.

