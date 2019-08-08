No mercy: Bayern Munich annihilate minnows 23-0 in pre-season friendly

Bayern Munich showed no mercy in their pre-season friendly against local amateur club FC Rottach-Egern, hammering the hapless minnows 23-0.

The German giants are preparing for to defend their Bundesliga title and face Hertha Berlin in the 2019/20 league curtain-raiser next Friday.

But before that, there was the small matter of a warm-up game against local amateur team Rottach-Egern.

Rather than showing any intention of going easy on their opponents, Niko Kovac’s men struck 23 unanswered goals.

Midfielder Corentin Tolisso netted four goals, while Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Mueller, Leon Goretzka and Kwasi Okyere Wriedt all helped themselves to hat-tricks.

Sanches ⚽⚽

Dajaku ⚽

Lewandowski ⚽⚽⚽

Gnabry ⚽

Tolisso ⚽⚽⚽⚽

Müller ⚽⚽⚽

Wriedt ⚽⚽⚽

Singh ⚽

Goretzka ⚽⚽⚽

Dietrich OG. ⚽

Nollenberger ⚽ pic.twitter.com/JcGQUkVybV — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) August 8, 2019

It was even worse than last season’s 20-2 battering against the same opponents, who ply their trade in the Kreisklasse 2, many leagues below the lofty heights of the Bundesliga.

Bayern suffered a 2-0 defeat to Borussia Dortmund in the German Supercup last weekend, and were perhaps taking some deferred anger out on their opponents on Thursday.