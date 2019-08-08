 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Man arrested on suspicion of posting racist Mo Salah tweet

Published time: 8 Aug, 2019 13:53 Edited time: 8 Aug, 2019 13:58
Get short URL
Man arrested on suspicion of posting racist Mo Salah tweet
© AMA Getty Images / Robbie Jay Barratt
A man has been arrested as part of the investigation into a racist tweet directed toward Liverpool and Egypt star Mohamed Salah, according to reports.

The tweet, posted on Wednesday and later deleted, is said to have featured an offensive photoshopped image of Salah.

Merseyside police announced that they were investigating the matter as a hate crime, while Premier League club Everton said they were probing whether the tweet was sent by a person known to the club.

Also on rt.com Police investigate racist tweet directed at Liverpool forward Salah

According to UK reports, a 32-year-old man from the Waterloo area of Sefton, Merseyside, was arrested at 9.30am local time on Thursday on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offense.

He is now being questioned at a local police station.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies