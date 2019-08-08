Man arrested on suspicion of posting racist Mo Salah tweet

A man has been arrested as part of the investigation into a racist tweet directed toward Liverpool and Egypt star Mohamed Salah, according to reports.

The tweet, posted on Wednesday and later deleted, is said to have featured an offensive photoshopped image of Salah.

Merseyside police announced that they were investigating the matter as a hate crime, while Premier League club Everton said they were probing whether the tweet was sent by a person known to the club.

According to UK reports, a 32-year-old man from the Waterloo area of Sefton, Merseyside, was arrested at 9.30am local time on Thursday on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offense.

He is now being questioned at a local police station.