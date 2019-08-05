‘Do something now!’ MLS star Bedoya uses goal celebration to call for an end to gun violence (VIDEO)

Philadelphia Union football captain Alejandro Bedoya used a goal celebration to call for US Congress to put a stop to gun violence following two mass shootings in the US this weekend.

Twenty-nine people lost their lives in a pair of mass shootings in Texas and Ohio over the weekend. And Philadelphia Union skipper Bedoya made a public statement of support for those families affected by the shootings after scoring during his team’s 5-1 win over DC United.

Grabbing a pitchside microphone, Bedoya sent his message to American lawmakers, “Hey Congress! Do something now! End gun violence! Let’s go!”

Bedoya also made his views very clear in two strongly-worded tweets on the topic.

“Seeing more thoughts and prayers bulls**t,” he said.

“Words without actions are just worthless. America, it seems, is becoming a dystopian society. Do something!!! Enough!!!”

And he followed up with a reply to a snarky response to his tweet with a second message.

“I’m not a policymaker, either. I’m shouting at all those hypocrites to get their sh*t together,” he replied.

“You want some plans. We can start with stricter background checks, red flag laws, making a registry for gun purchases, closing gun show loopholes, and taxing ammunition. Better for you?”