 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

‘Do something now!’ MLS star Bedoya uses goal celebration to call for an end to gun violence (VIDEO)

Published time: 5 Aug, 2019 09:44 Edited time: 5 Aug, 2019 09:49
Get short URL
‘Do something now!’ MLS star Bedoya uses goal celebration to call for an end to gun violence (VIDEO)
© USA TODAY Sports / Scott Taetsch
Philadelphia Union football captain Alejandro Bedoya used a goal celebration to call for US Congress to put a stop to gun violence following two mass shootings in the US this weekend.

Twenty-nine people lost their lives in a pair of mass shootings in Texas and Ohio over the weekend. And Philadelphia Union skipper Bedoya made a public statement of support for those families affected by the shootings after scoring during his team’s 5-1 win over DC United.

Grabbing a pitchside microphone, Bedoya sent his message to American lawmakers, “Hey Congress! Do something now! End gun violence! Let’s go!”

Bedoya also made his views very clear in two strongly-worded tweets on the topic.

“Seeing more thoughts and prayers bulls**t,” he said.

“Words without actions are just worthless. America, it seems, is becoming a dystopian society. Do something!!! Enough!!!”

And he followed up with a reply to a snarky response to his tweet with a second message.

“I’m not a policymaker, either. I’m shouting at all those hypocrites to get their sh*t together,” he replied.

“You want some plans. We can start with stricter background checks, red flag laws, making a registry for gun purchases, closing gun show loopholes, and taxing ammunition. Better for you?”

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies