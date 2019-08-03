Messi slapped with 3-month international ban for 'corruption' rant
Messi accused officials and organizers of the tournament of being "corrupt," after he was sent off in the third-place playoff against Chile.
South American football authorities CONMEBOL have now slapped Messi with a three-month ban, meaning he will not be eligible for friendlies against Chile, Mexico, and Germany in September and October.
Messi had earlier been handed a one-match competitive international ban for his red card, ruling him out of Argentina's first qualifier for the 2022 World Cup.
CONMEBOL said at the time of Messi's comments that they showed a "lack of respect."
Messi later reportedly apologized for his outburst in a letter sent by the Argentine FA to CONMEBOL, saying it had come in the heat of the moment.
Messi and Argentina will have seven days to appeal the latest sanction.