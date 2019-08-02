‘I support every club where he plays, he inspires me’ – Indian cricket megastar Kohli hails Ronaldo

Indian cricketing icon Virat Kohli has lauded football star Cristiano Ronaldo as an "inspiration," revealing he swaps allegiances depending on which team Ronaldo plays at.

Hailing from such a cricket-obsessed nation, Kohli enjoys adulation to rival that received by Juventus and Portugal striker Ronaldo.

But while Kohli is rated as among the best batsmen ever to play the game – and is current ICC World Cricketer of the year – the football fan says he takes inspiration from the famous Portugal number 7.

“For me, Cristiano [Ronaldo] is above everyone else. His commitment and work ethic is unmatched. He wants it that bad – you can see it every game,” Kohli told the FIFA website when asked about his favorite players down the years.

For the Indian skipper, 30, that also means there is no argument in the perennial debate over who prevails between Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

“Ronaldo [is better]. In my opinion he has taken on more challenges and succeeded at all of them. He's the most complete player I have seen and his work ethic, as I mentioned, is unmatched,” Kohli said.

“He inspires people. I don't think many people do that. He's also a leader and I love that. Absolutely love it. He has amazing belief too.”

Kohli said that his devotion to the former Real Madrid and Manchester United forward is such that he changes the team he supports based on where Ronaldo plays.

“I like watching Portugal play now because they are maximizing their resources along with having a legend in their team.

“They play with passion and belief, so I like watching them. Otherwise, in terms of pure ability and impact, France are very, very strong. I support Juventus now because of Cristiano. Simple. I support every club at which he plays. He inspires me,” Kohli said.

But when asked who would replace Ronaldo and Messi as the world's best, he backed French wonderkid Kylian Mbappe, calling him "a beast."

Batting star Kohli – who recently fell agonizingly short with his team in the semi-final in the World Cup in England – said that he had also enjoyed playing football as a youngster.

“As early as six-to-seven years old, I guess. Kicking a ball around felt like a lot of fun and the most simple thing, although my heart and passion was always into cricket. Football was a lot of fun to play growing up,” he said.

Kohli's passion for football extends to his role as a co-owner of Indian Super League team FC Goa.

Like numerous other cricketers, the Indians are often seem warming up by playing football in training, meaning Kohli still has a chance to emulate his footballing hero Ronaldo.