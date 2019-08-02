Brazilian football fan's hilarious chest hair tribute to his team goes viral (PHOTOS)
Atletico supporter Guilherme Pimentel was spotted in the crowd at the Estadio Independencia in Belo Horizonte with his bushy chest hair suitably shaved in the stripes of his team.
Images of Pimentel, a 25-year-old engineer from Arcos in Minas Gerais, quickly went viral on social media - where they were met with admiration at his devotion to the cause but also freaked a fair few people out.
Camisa de jogo: R$250,00— MARK⚡️N (@colemarkin) August 1, 2019
Camisa de treino: R$180,00
Passar o prestobarba e deixar listrado: não tem preço. pic.twitter.com/ESBIDCcMIi
Some people joked that the fan had taken the logical money-saving option, writing: “How much does the shirt cost? R$100. What about the training shirt? R$60 And the razor? $10.”
Quanto custa a camisa?— Mais Ácido! 🍄 (@PauNaPrea) August 1, 2019
R$ 100
E a camisa de treino?
R$ 60
E a navalha?
R$ 10 pic.twitter.com/8aSWxlafY9
esqueceu a camisa do Galo em casa?— Fábio. (@megale) August 1, 2019
tem problema não: com um prestobarba resolve pic.twitter.com/DV5Mpp1hmK
Pimentel later told local media that he had not had a shirt to support the team, so opted for what he thought was the next-best thing
"I decided to make my own shirt because I have enough hair," he said.
He has since become something of an overnight celebrity, giving interviews to local media and appearing on the radio - naturally without his shirt on.
Pimentel had plenty to cheer as his team won 2-0 thanks to goals from Fabio Santos and Vinicius, which sealed a 3-0 aggregate win in the round of 16 tie.