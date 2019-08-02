 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Brazilian football fan's hilarious chest hair tribute to his team goes viral (PHOTOS)

Published time: 2 Aug, 2019 15:26 Edited time: 2 Aug, 2019 16:01
Get short URL
Brazilian football fan's hilarious chest hair tribute to his team goes viral (PHOTOS)
Social media
One Brazilian football fan took support for his team to hair-raising – or rather hair-shaving – new heights when he attended the Atletico Mineiro clash against Botafogo in the Copa Sudamericana.

Atletico supporter Guilherme Pimentel was spotted in the crowd at the Estadio Independencia in Belo Horizonte with his bushy chest hair suitably shaved in the stripes of his team.

Images of Pimentel, a 25-year-old engineer from Arcos in Minas Gerais, quickly went viral on social media - where they were met with admiration at his devotion to the cause but also freaked a fair few people out.

Some people joked that the fan had taken the logical money-saving option, writing: “How much does the shirt cost? R$100. What about the training shirt? R$60 And the razor? $10.”

Pimentel later told local media that he had not had a shirt to support the team, so opted for what he thought was the next-best thing       

"I decided to make my own shirt because I have enough hair," he said.

He has since become something of an overnight celebrity, giving interviews to local media and appearing on the radio - naturally without his shirt on. 

The fan has appeared on local radio. Instagram @umbolonhanopedaco

Pimentel had plenty to cheer as his team won 2-0 thanks to goals from Fabio Santos and Vinicius, which sealed a 3-0 aggregate win in the round of 16 tie.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies