Ex-world champ & Mayweather opponent Baldomir sentenced to 18 years jail for sex assault of daughter

Argentine former WBC world welterweight champion Carlos Manuel Baldomir, an opponent of Floyd Mayweather Jr., has been jailed by a court in Santa Fe for 18 years for the "repeated sexual abuse" of his own daughter.

Baldomir reigned as World Boxing Council 140lbs champion for nine months during 2006 when he outpointed champion Zab Judah in an upset, then stopped legend Arturo Gatti to set up a fight with pound for pound number one Floyd Mayweather Jr., losing by 12-round unanimous decision in Las Vegas.

The 48-year-old’s fall from grace from world champion to criminal was confirmed by a court in the fighter’s hometown of Santa Fe on Wednesday, which jailed him for 18 years after he was unanimously found guilty of the “repeated sexual abuse” of his daughter.

Baldomir was originally arrested in 2016 when allegations were made by his ex-wife that he molested their daughter between 2012 and 2014, when the girl was seven to eight years old.

The decision was read out behind closed doors to protect the minor's identity. The prosecution had originally campaigned for a 20-year sentence.

Following his sentencing, Baldomir appeared unrepentant in court, being photographed giving reporters the middle finger directly into cameras.

It is understood Baldomir had been living with his second wife and young son since the breakup of his first marriage, from which he has three daughters.

After losing his world title, Baldomir went on to fight Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez five fights later in 2010, being flattened in round six with a left hook that saw him crumple face first onto the canvas, during the young Mexican’s ascent to superstardom.

Canelo Alvarez stops Carlos Baldomir in the sixth-round of an exciting battle that took place in Sept. 2010 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles #CaneloGGG2pic.twitter.com/m8yKdQX2bt — Boxing Insider.com (@BoxingInsider) February 2, 2018

Nicknamed ‘Tata’ during his fighting days, Baldomir began his professional career in 1993 retired in 2014 with a career record of 49 wins and 16 losses and 6 draws, fifteen wins coming by way of knockout.