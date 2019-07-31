Fist fights: 5 HUGE all-in brawls from the sports world (VIDEO)

Adrenalin and emotion is an essential part of sporting events, which undoubtedly attract attention of fans in the stands and in front of the screens. But sometimes tempers flare too high, forcing even the police to get involved.

RT Sport recalls five massive scraps which have made events memorable not for their incredible points scored or goals, but for heated punches, kicks and all-round dust-ups.

Baseball: Pittsburgh Pirates v Cincinnati Reds brawl

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Amir Garrett sparked a five-minute fight in the recent game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in a brawl which also drew in Yasiel Puig.

READ MORE: Sandbags! Russian Beach Rugby Champs match between Dagestan & Moscow ends in mass brawl (VIDEO)

The game got out of control in the ninth inning with the Reds trailing 11-3 when the 27-year-old Garrett, infuriated by comments made to him by his opponents, took off his gloves and sprinted toward the dugout, throwing a couple punches before his teammates joined him to start a huge brawl.

Amir Garrett just took on the ENTIRE Pittsburgh Pirates team. pic.twitter.com/PKlZe6ljb8 — Justin Russo (@FlyByKnite) July 31, 2019

Basketball: Australia v Philippines, World Cup qualifier

A mass brawl erupted at a basketball World Cup qualifying event between Australia and the Philippines in 2018 after an Australian player lashing out at Philippine rival provoked a huge fight which was later dubbed “the biggest on-court brawl of the decade.”

The fighting took place in the third quarter when Aussie Daniel Kickert, infuriated by a foul, angrily kicked Philippine player Roger Pogoy and triggered the on-court altercation.

Massive fight between Australia and the Philippines breaks out. (Via Fox Sports) pic.twitter.com/dsUMljp2yJ — ESPN 97.5 Houston (@espn975) July 2, 2018

The battle, which involved dozens of players from both teams, quickly moved behind the baseline with a chair being thrown at one of the players.

Following the scuffle the international basketball federation, FIBA, opened disciplinary hearings and banned 13 Australian and Philippine players, slapping both federations with fines for unsportsmanlike behavior.

MMA: Khabib v McGregor, UFC 229 post-fight brawl

Russian MMA star Khabib Nurmagomedov retained his lightweight title in October 2018 with a dominant win over 'The Notorious' Conor McGregor, with the Irishman giving up in the fourth round.

However, Khabib’s triumph was marred by chaotic scenes as the Russian scaled the cage immediately after the bout, launching an attack on a member of McGregor’s corner.

The McGregor-Khabib Twitter war has turned ugly with McGregor insulting Khabib’s wife and religion. The feud between the two fighters has only escalated since this brawl pic.twitter.com/4N6cXMhC8M — TRT World (@trtworld) April 4, 2019

That sparked ugly scenes as brawls erupted in the crowd and members of Nurmagomedov’s team attacked the stricken McGregor in the cage.

The incident later resulted in a series of sanctions imposed against both fighters; Nurmagomedov was slapped with a nine-month backdated ban and a $500,000 fine, while McGregor received a six-month ban and a $50,000 punishment.

Ice Hockey: Avangard v Lokomotiv fight in KHL

A regular season KHL game between Avangard Omsk and Lokomotiv Yaroslavl in 2005 escalated into a huge bench cleaning battle on the ice involving goaltenders.

Tempers began to fray after Lokomotiv player Dmitry Krasotkin cross-checked Avangard’s leader and ice-hockey great Jaromir Jagr, sending him flying into the net.

Omsk players immediately rushed to defend their star, sparking a huge fight that involved both goaltenders, and later cleared the both benches.

Soccer: Galatasaray v Fenerbahce scuffle

The explosive rivalry between two Turkish football superpowers erupted into violence in November 2018 after players clashed on the pitch after the final whistle in the Galatasaray v Fenerbahce 2-2 draw.

EVERYTHING that NO ONE wants to see at the end of Galatasaray-Fenerbahce last night pic.twitter.com/p7LWl1lNLT — Daniel Harris (@DanielHarris) November 4, 2018

Three red cards were issued as players from both sides became involved in the brawl, which occurred immediately following the conclusion of the ‘Eternal Derby’ in Galatasaray’s Turk Telekom Stadium after players began to shake hands.

Substitutes and staff from both sides stormed the pitch to join the brawl which lasted for several minutes.