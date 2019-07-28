 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Could China switch result in Serie A season for Gareth Bale?

Published time: 28 Jul, 2019 15:20 Edited time: 28 Jul, 2019 15:21
© Reuters / Javier Barbancho
Out-of-favor Real Madrid ace Gareth Bale is reportedly on the verge of signing a colossal $1.24 million-a-week deal to join Chinese club Jiangsu Suning. But the move may lead to him playing next season in Serie A with Inter Milan.

The company that owns Jiangsu, electrical retailer Suning, also hold a majority shareholding in Serie A giants Inter Milan and the close ties between the two clubs could see Bale trotting out at the San Siro bedecked in Inter's famous black and blue stripes.

That's because the precedent has already been set for the Chinese side to sign an overseas player, then loan him to Inter. It happened with Australian defender Trent Sainsbury back in 2017.

The relationship between the two clubs has also seen players moving in the other direction, with Italian winger Eder moving to China last season. In addition, Inter defender Miranda recently became Jiangsu's latest signing after the Serie A club agreed to terminate his contract in order to allow the move to take place.

With a precedent in place, the potential lure of a season in Serie A could be the final difference-maker that convinces Bale to put pen to paper on a deal with the Chinese side.

But if it's going to happen, it's going to have to happen quickly. The Chinese Super League's mid-season transfer window is set to close on Wednesday, July 31.

