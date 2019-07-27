Gareth Bale on the brink of agreeing $1.2 million PER WEEK move to China – reports

Real Madrid's fallen Galactico Gareth Bale is close to becoming the latest big-money import into the Chinese Super League after reports suggested that the Welsh football ace is on the verge of a megabucks move to Jiangsu Suning.

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has indicated that Bale's time in the Spanish capital is coming to a close, telling reporters in recent days that a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu would be "best for everyone," with he and Bale having been reported to have disagreed on the team's playing style.

The Welsh forward, who moved to Real Madrid in a then-world record transfer in 2013, is understood to be surplus to requirements following the arrivals of Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic to bolster Zidane's attacking options.

Bale has been linked with moves to Manchester United, former club Tottenham Hostpur, and Bayern Munich. Despite intimating that he wants to continue his career in a top European league, however, it appears the lure of a huge payday in China may sway his opinion.

Reports suggest that Jiangsu Suning, currently in sixth position in the Chinese top division, are preparing a mammoth contract offer for the Welshman which could see him become one of the world's most handsomely paid sportsmen on a contract of $1.2 million (€1.1 million) per week on a three-year deal. It would see him earn a pre-tax salary of $187 million (€167 million) over the course of his contract.

Bale's spell at Madrid has been a successful one. He won four Champions Leagues, one La Liga title, a Copa del Rey and three UEFA Super Cups, as well as three World Club Cups. But recurring injury problems restricted him to just 79 stars in La Liga across the last four seasons.

He took a leading role in Real Madrid's attack last season following Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Juventus but found the net just 14 times in 42 games across all competitions, leading to him becoming a target for the Madrid boo-boys.

If the transfer is completed, Bale will join former Premier League players Marouane Fellaini, Oscar, Marko Arnautovic and Mousa Dembele in China.