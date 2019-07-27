 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

'Never change, Diego Costa': Atletico ace bags FOUR goals and red card against rivals Real Madrid

Published time: 27 Jul, 2019 11:20 Edited time: 27 Jul, 2019 11:36
Get short URL
'Never change, Diego Costa': Atletico ace bags FOUR goals and red card against rivals Real Madrid
Diego Costa celebrates his hat-trick, but went on to add a fourth before being sent off © AFP / Johannes Eisele
Diego Costa scored four times before being given his marching orders for inciting a mid-game melee as Atletico Madrid trounced city rivals Real 7-3 in a hot-tempered pre-season fixture in New Jersey.

Former Chelsea striker Costa scored a first-half hat-trick, then added another shortly after half-time before a ruckus with Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal saw both men shown red cards midway through the second half.

Also on rt.com Forget the howls of injustice, Real Madrid are RIGHT to dump injury-prone misfit Bale

The Spanish forward linked up excellently with Atletico's big money import from Benfica, Joao Felix, who also netted in the first half as his side built a 5-0 lead before the midway point of the game. Felix set up Costa just 60 seconds into the match, before adding his own effort seven minutes later.

Angel Correa added another on 19 minutes before Costa took charge with three more goals before the whistle for the break as Atletico ran riot.

After Costa's fourth, Nacho Fernandez pulled one back for Real before Costa and Dani Carvajal were dismissed for an angry confrontation which saw several members of both sides clash on the field.

Late goals from Karim Benzema and Javier Hernandez couldn't distract from another disappointing pre-season performance from Zinedine Zidane's big-money side.

Star additions Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic were named in a strong starting line-up but the side continued to struggle on their US tour, having already lost 3-1 to Bayern Munich and beaten Arsenal on penalties after a 2-2 draw. 

To compound Zidane's misery, Luka Modric went off with a knee injury as Real's injury woes continued following the ruptured ACL suffered by Marcos Asensio earlier on the tour. 

"We don't need to dwell on it, this is a pre-season game," said Zidane after the final whistle. "They were better in every respect and that's all there is to it.

"I'm convinced we're going to have a good season. We can't be pleased with today's defeat, that much is clear. But I'm convinced I've got a team here that is going to compete at the top level."

Atletico boss Diego Simeone was a little more candid in his post-match comments. "We have had a great time here," he said. 

Also on rt.com Don’t waste your money, Real Madrid – Paul Pogba isn’t worth it
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies