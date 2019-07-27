'Wait until you see him throw a hook': Deontay Wilder dissects Kolasinac's carjacking defense skills

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder says he is impressed by the boxing potential of Arsenal's Sead Kolasinac after the footballer thwarted a pair of knife-wielding would-be carjackers earlier this week.

Bosnia and Herzegovina international Kolasinac jumped from a car being driven by Arsenal teammate Mesut Ozil to confront the pair of armed attackers who had boxed in the vehicle with motorbikes.

Kolasinac appeared fleet-footed in CCTV footage of the incident released by the media which showed him assume a boxing stance and preparing to strike the two men, who soon made a hasty exit - and the footage has made it all the way to one of the world's most powerful punchers.

Deontay Wilder, the undefeated WBC heavyweight champion, says that he was impressed by Kolasinac's form in the brief clip and suggested that the footballer could have a future in the boxing ring once his football career reaches its conclusion.

"He's got a nice bounce to him, he’s in and out," said Wilder. "Wait until you see him throw a hook. We don't know what his technique is like, but his footwork… he’s pretty mobile."

Both Kolasinac and Ozil were unharmed in the incident and have stated that they are both over the initial shock of the attempted knifepoint robbery.

Two 'minders' were stationed outside of ex-German international Ozil's London property on Friday, though if Wilder is correct it might seem that he wouldn't need any further protection so long as his pal Kolasinac is nearby.

"We're going to have to work on him and make sure he doesn’t load up before because he’s very predictable and that makes him very vulnerable," Wilder continued.

"He’s got quick feet, we can work with that."